About this product
An indica made for recovery.
Thanks to humulene's warm, relaxing properties and linalool’s peaceful physical terpene effects, Retrograde delivers a heavy-hitting cerebral high, resulting in a relaxed body and mind. Equally ideal for recovering after a good sweat or a long workday.
Strain: Delight
Aroma & Flavor: Apple Cider, Lemon Verbena, Pepper
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
Total Cannabinoids: 32-34%
THC: 26-28%
About this brand
PHASES
PHASES is an effects-based, vibrant line of indoor flower cultivated to appeal to cannabis users of all levels, from the canna-curious to the cannasseurs.
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, PHASES consists of expertly curated terpenes to match each strain's effect, offering five categories of approachable cannabis flower for every mood.
For sales inquiries contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC
CCL19-0000751