All of our PHASES pre-rolls are ground fresh & expertly rolled in 100% organic hemp paper using indoor, whole flower. Our pre-rolls are also hand-closed and quality inspected to guarantee a smooth, consistent smoke and experience.



An indica made for recovery.



Thanks to humulene's warm, relaxing properties and linalool’s peaceful physical terpene effects, Retrograde delivers a heavy-hitting cerebral high, resulting in a relaxed body and mind. Equally ideal for recovering after a good sweat or a long workday.



Strain: Delight

Aroma & Flavor: Apple Cider, Lemon Verbena, Pepper

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool

﻿Total Cannabinoids: 32-34%

THC: 26-28%