A hybrid made for relaxation.
A vibrant and relaxing strain with sedative, calming qualities provided by the linalool and caryophyllene terpenes, found in lavender. Reverie is also characterized by pinene, a beautifully fragrant, lightly energizing yet calming terpene, responsible for the full-bodied, floral aroma and upbeat, mentally agile, soothing high.
Strain: Rosé
Aroma & Flavor: Green Fig, Salted Peach, Eucalyptus
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Pinene
Total Cannabinoids: 32–34%
THC: 26-28%
PHASES
PHASES is an effects-based, vibrant line of indoor flower cultivated to appeal to cannabis users of all levels, from the canna-curious to the cannasseurs.
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, PHASES consists of expertly curated terpenes to match each strain's effect, offering five categories of approachable cannabis flower for every mood.
For sales inquiries contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC
CCL19-0000751