About this product
All of our PHASES pre-rolls are ground fresh & expertly rolled in 100% organic hemp paper using indoor, whole flower. Our pre-rolls are also hand-closed and quality inspected to guarantee a smooth, consistent smoke and experience.
The PHASES Pre-Roll Flight Pack contains five 0.5g pre-rolls. each corresponding to one of our PHASES effects, providing a selection of our 5 different strains.
About this brand
PHASES
PHASES is an effects-based, vibrant line of indoor flower cultivated to appeal to cannabis users of all levels, from the canna-curious to the cannasseurs.
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, PHASES consists of expertly curated terpenes to match each strain's effect, offering five categories of approachable cannabis flower for every mood.
For sales inquiries contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
