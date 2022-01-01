All of our PHASES pre-rolls are ground fresh & expertly rolled in 100% organic hemp paper using indoor, whole flower. Our pre-rolls are also hand-closed and quality inspected to guarantee a smooth, consistent smoke and experience.



A sativa made for socializing.



The perfect terpene blend of myrcene's tranquilizing quality and pinene's delicately uplifting effect makes Vibration a calming and bright crowd pleaser with a fast-acting head high and surf-like body sensations. Relaxing and euphoric, Vibrations is ideal for quality time with friends.



Strain: Saturday Special

Aroma & Flavor: Raspberry, Rosemary

Dominant Terpenes: Nerolidol, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Total Cannabinoids: 25-27%

THC: 21-23%