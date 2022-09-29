About this product
These Pre Rolls are perfect for a chill sesh to help take the edge off of the stressors of everyday life, aches, and pains! Buy one, get one 50% off, use code BOGO$4PREROLL at checkout to save!
Our Gold CBG nugs are dense, sparkling with lime green frosty buds, and break apart nice without the need for a grinder. Boasting an earthy and peppery aroma along with a cool, crisp smoke, the CBG is super smooth and is especially relaxing on the muscles & relieving body tension.
The Purple Cherry terpene profile has herbal hints, with a slight presence of earthy and spicy flavors. They do not overshadow the fruit notes, like cherry and blueberry which are present in this beautiful variety. Its effects are both calming and balancing on the mind and body
The Tropical strain produces a dark green purple hue color, with minimal twists of very sticky orange trichomes typical of this varietal. The taste is presented as a blend of citrus notes supported by a soft and intense flavor of tropical fragrances, a mixture of pineapple, papaya, & mango for a sweet & fruity finish perfect for a daytime pick me up.
About this brand
pHat Bottom Labs
Our promise
pHat Bottom Labs is a Small, Locally Owned & Operated, CBD company, founded by two female medical professionals with the intent of creating high-quality, potent, and natural healing products.
All of our products are grown, extracted, and produced in Illinois, and have been carefully formulated to be potent and effective. All products are NON-GMO and GMP Certified to ensure you can feel confident about using our products. We are also 3rd party lab tested and have COAs for all products.
By joining forces with midwest farmers and using only the highest quality laboratory processing methods, we are producing the best CBD oil products on the market, and creating jobs in our community. pHat Bottom Labs is headquartered in East Moline, Illinois part of the Quad Cities metro area.
When you visit our store, you'll find a variety of products, information, and knowledgeable staff ready to help guide you to a product you'll love.
We also accept appointments for Illinois and Iowa MCPP applicants for certification for a Medical Cannabis card. Appointments are available for telehealth or in person, so give us a call or visit our website to schedule your appointment!
