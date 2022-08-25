Our promise



pHat Bottom Labs is a Small, Local, CBD company, founded by two female medical professionals with the intent of creating high-quality, natural healing products. All of our products have never left the state of Illinois, and have been carefully formulated to be potent and effective.



By joining forces with midwest farmers and using only the highest quality laboratory processing methods, we are producing the best CBD oil products on the market, and creating jobs in our community. pHat Bottom Labs is headquartered in East Moline, Illinois part of the Quad Cities metro area.



When you visit our store, you'll find a variety of products, information, and knowledgeable staff ready to help guide you to a product you'll love.



We also accept appointments for Illinois and Iowa MCPP applicants for certification for a Medical Cannabis card. Appointments are available for telehealth or in person, so give us a call to schedule your appointment!