Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history.
