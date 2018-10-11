Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Apple Snax
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Apple Snax was born by crossing Sour Apple with Animal Cookies. The result is an uplifting indica-dominant hybrid that leaves users in a stoney haze. Make sure to have plenty of snacks available for the insatiable munchies this hard-hitting strain is sure to induce, and clear your schedule because the only thing you'll want to do is remain locked in place!
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
22% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
