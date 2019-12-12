Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Area 509 - Platinum Line
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Experience the body-numbing, giggle-fit-inducing, mentally tranquilizing effects of two of Phat Panda's topselling strains. Weird Science joins Miracle Alien Cookies to create an indica-dominant hybrid that will take you on a journey that is out of this world. Feel your worries melt away, and enjoy the ride.
MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
316 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!