Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
395 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
