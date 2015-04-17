Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Black Out

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Black Russian and Secret OG have come together to create Black Out. This heavy indica provides a blanket of relaxation to the body as well as the mind, so this is a strain best enjoyed later in the evening.

Black Russian effects

Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!