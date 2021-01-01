Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Bluezz Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
A full-gram pre roll by Phat Panda. Blue Dream and OG Kush, two epic West Coast strains, come together to create a legendary sativa-dominant hybrid known as Bluezz. Users may experience a mild body buzz to accompany a cerebral head high for the ultimate relaxing sativa. It is known for sparking creativity, elevating your mood, and melting your worries away.
