About this product
Cenex is a sativa-dominant hybrid developed right here in the state of Washington. A sweet, earthy, skunky combination of Cinderella 99 and Vortex, this clear-headed and uplifting morning strain is known for creating a positive, analytical and introspective mindset, along with an insurgence of focused, creative energy.
About this strain
Cinex, also known as "Cenex," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with Vortex. Cinex offers a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood and is a popular choice for first-time growers.
Cinex effects
Reported by real people like you
632 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
