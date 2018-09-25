About this product
A full-gram pre roll by Phat Panda. Dream Beaver is an inspiring, uplifting sativa that is sure to induce lots of giggles and good ideas. It’s good for innovative tasks that require you to think outside the box, brainstorm sessions, and creating art. Tasting of tea and cedar, this earthy strain is known to launch your imagination and boost creativity.
About this strain
Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.
Dream Beaver effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
47% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
