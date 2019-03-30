Loading…
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Driving Mrs. Panda Platinum Line Bong Buddies

HybridTHC 21%CBD

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Driving Mrs. Panda is an indica-dominant hybrid made by combining our topselling Trophy Wife with fan-favorite Sundae Driver. Join Mrs. Panda on a drive to dreamland with this smooth, sleepy blend that will leave you yawning and ready for a nap.

Sundae Driver effects

283 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
