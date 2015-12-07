Dutch Treat is one of the premier and most widely-recognized connoisseur strains to come out of Amsterdam, Holland. Noted as one of the fundamental cannabis characters in Amsterdam's coffee shop culture, the Dutch Treat enjoys a reputation decorated with awards and recognition spanning the history of the Amsterdam cannabis legacy. It is highly appealing in its presentation with dense and sticky buds, an acute fragrance of sweet pine and the slight hint of mint or eucalyptus, with the added benefits of stress relief, and a sense of light relaxation. Truly a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.