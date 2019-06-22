About this product
Frosted Cherry Cookies is a tasty anytime-of-the-day strain, perfect for consumers of all tolerances. Drawing from sativa and indica heritage, users experience the best of both worlds with an uplifting body buzz and boost of creativity.
About this strain
Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night.
Frosted Cherry Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
57% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
