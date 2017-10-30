Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Ghost OG Bong Buddies
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Ghost OG is a first-rate indica-dominant hybrid. This earthy, lemony strain was bred to achieve legendary potency, and has won awards all over the globe. It is an ideal strain for seasoned consumers with high tolerances, and is known to reduce the user to a puddle of relaxation locked on the couch.
Ghost OG effects
425 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
