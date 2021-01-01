About this product

A 10g mega pre roll by Phat Panda. OG Chem holds a special place in the heart of the American cannabis family history, and Phat Panda especially. Its genetic breakdown consists of a cross between two classics: Chem Dog and OG Kush. With diesel and pine notes, this is a skunky strain with a potent smell and taste. Uplifting and euphoric, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known to provide its users with a mood boost and artistic inspiration.