About this product
A full-gram pre roll by Phat Panda. Golden Lemons is a hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid that sits heavily behind the eyes. Prepare for that classic stoney, giggly, absent-minded high, and have plenty of snacks on hand for the hardcore munchies that will strike once the high settles in. It pairs excellently with funny movies and good company.
About this strain
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.
Golden Lemon effects
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
