About this product
Golden Pineapple is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave its user feeling euphoric and highly productive. Its aroma is described as fruity and light, boasting an enjoyable tropical citrus flavor. Golden Pineapple delivers effective relief for symptoms associated with anxiety and stress while still maintaining a physically energizing and mentally tranquil experience. This mood-elevating blend of Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush pairs well with game nights with good company.
About this strain
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
Golden Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
345 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
