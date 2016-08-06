Your favorite Phat Panda pre roll--MEGA SIZED! With 10g of premium Phat Panda flower, our Mega Rolls are perfect for passing around the circle! Golden Pineapple is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave its user feeling euphoric and highly productive. Its aroma is described as fruity and light, boasting an enjoyable tropical citrus flavor. Golden Pineapple delivers effective relief for symptoms associated with anxiety and stress while still maintaining a physically energizing and mentally tranquil experience. This mood-elevating blend of Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush pairs well with game nights with good company.