About this product
This fruity, floral indica is known for its relaxing physical effects and clear-headed cerebral buzz, melting away your muscle pains and anxieties.
About this strain
The Grunk is a perfect representation of its parent strains Grape Ape and Skunk #1. The aroma is sweet and fruity, mixing with pungent skunky notes to create a flavorful burst of earthy, grape flavors upon exhale. The relaxing indica-dominant effects calm body pains and are balanced by a clear-headed cerebral buzz that lifts away anxieties.
The Grunk effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Lack of appetite
21% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
