Haterade is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandaddy Purple with Larry OG. This strain is potent and provides a mental and physical high. You can expect Haterade to produce effects that are buzzy and relaxing. Some consumers say the effects of this strain can be felt behind the eyes, and you may feel it melting all the way down to your toes. Haterade provides a smooth inhale with a mild earthy aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into popcorn-shaped buds with white trichomes and purple and green foliage. Haterade was originally bred by Phat Panda. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.