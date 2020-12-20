Loading…
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Head Space Bong Buddies

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! A potent cross between Maui Wowie and Orange Zkittlez, this is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you relaxed, uplifted, and clear-headed.

Orange Zkittlez effects

12 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
Arthritis
16% of people say it helps with arthritis
