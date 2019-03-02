Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Inzane in the Membrane is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a rich heritage, comprising of strains Super Lemon Haze, Forbidden Fruit, Ghost Train Haze, and Citral Glue. It has a loud citrus aroma, and provides the user with a boost of cerebral creativity and positive energy. Be prepared for an abundance of laughter and the desire to create!
Inzane In The Membrane effects
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
