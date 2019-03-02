Loading…
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Inzane In The Membrane Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

Inzane In The Membrane effects

Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!