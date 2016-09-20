About this product
Hold your nose, close your eyes, and take a toke! Love Potion #9 is a potent hybrid that may arouse your curiosity, awaken your creativity, and relax you to your bones! Known for its aphrodisiac properties, this strain is best enjoyed with company.
About this strain
Love Potion #9
Love Potion #9 is an indica-dominant strain with a sweet, fruity flavor and potent effects best suited for evening use.
Love Potion #9 effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
41% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
