About this product
A full-gram pre roll by Phat Panda. MAC, standing for Miracle Alien Cookies, is an indica-dominant hybrid. It combines two indica strains, Starfighter and Alien Cookies, with sativa Columbian Gold to create a body-heavy strain that blasts your imagination to the stars and instantly improves your mood. It is known to leave even high-tolerance consumers in such a giggly, stupefied state that they may as well be on another planet!
About this strain
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
347 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
