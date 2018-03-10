Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Mail Order Bride - Platinum Line
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
Mail Order Bride is a sedative indica strain made by crossing Bubba's Gift with our topselling Trophy Wife. This stoney strain is heavy behind the eyes, and beneficial for pain management, relieving stress, and inducing sleep.
Bubba's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
