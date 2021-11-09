About this product
Motor Breath #15 is an award-winning hybrid strain that tastes of diesel and earth. This strain is especially potent, so novice users should be cautious with their consumption.
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
