Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Nitro Cake Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Nitro Cake is brought to you by fan-favorites Ice Cream Cake and Weird Science! Earthy and tasty on the inhale with a smooth exhale, this indica-dominant hybrid provides a heavy body high that will melt away all of your aches and pains without overly sedative effects.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
