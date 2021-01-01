Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Nooner Platinum Line Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Nooner is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from crossing Panda Snax #24 with Trophy Wife. This strain is known for its physically relaxing properties, having the tendency to reduce users to a puddle of zen with a solid case of the munchies before lulling them into a deep sleep.
