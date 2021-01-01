Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Nooner Platinum Line Bong Buddies

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Nooner is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from crossing Panda Snax #24 with Trophy Wife. This strain is known for its physically relaxing properties, having the tendency to reduce users to a puddle of zen with a solid case of the munchies before lulling them into a deep sleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!