Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Original Glue (GG4)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Original Glue (GG4) Sour Dubb X Chem Sis X Chocolate Diesel Hybrid Original Glue, also known as GG4, is a famously classic hybrid. Oozing relaxation and calm, this award-winning strain is known to lock users to couch and soothe anxiety, all while providing a giggly, stoney high.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
