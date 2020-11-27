About this product
By crossing fruity and tasty Papaya with popular hybrid Wedding Cake, we have curated a peppery and sweet indica-dominant hybrid that is best consumed towards the end of the day. With a warm, tingly sensation that washes over your arms and legs and a dizzying head high that will leave you spinning, this strain is popular among users of all tolerances.
About this strain
Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Papaya Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
