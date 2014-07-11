Loading…
Pineapple Mintz Bong Buddies

HybridTHC 18%CBD

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Kush Mintz and Golden Pineapple come together to create a tasty and potent sativa-dominant hybrid called Pineapple Mintz. Fruity terpenes tickle your tastebuds and awaken your senses, leaving users prone to bouts of creativity and fits of lighthearted giggles.

Golden Pineapple effects

340 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
