Cherry Mintz is a tasty, tart blend of Cherry AK47 and our topselling Animal Mintz. It draws from its sativa and indica heritage evenly, producing a very well-balanced hybrid that effects the mind and the body. Take your time when consuming this strain, as it is known to have a creeping effect and take a little longer to set in. It's the perfect strain for those seeking an uplifted mindset and a blanketing body buzz without becoming overly drowsy.