About this product
Don't let its slim design fool you! The Pocket Panda Mini's battery offers full-sized functionality. The sleek battery is packed with 4 different heat settings including a hands-free pre-heat feature. The 350mah capacity means you will enjoy long vape times and short charge cycles so that you can spend more time vaping and less time charging. Oh and by the way, it has a USB pass through so you can still vape even while it is charging!
Size matters, but bigger is not always better. Our all-quartz, single rod, Clapton coil mini brain was built to be the most efficient and best tasting on the market.
Our Clapton coil consists of a large diameter core wire with a smaller diameter core wrapped around like a guitar string - hence the name Clapton coil. This allows the Pocket Panda Mini to maintain the lower resistance of the core wire while providing a great deal of extra surface area from the outer wire, to distribute heat. The end result is a single coil that hits like a double coil without the long heating times. In short, the Pocket Panda Mini's efficiency is top-notch.
Your Pocket Panda Mini will be shipped within 2-3 business days via USPS Priority. Once shipped, a tracking number will be provided to you via e-mail.
Please select USPS Priority Shipping at checkout.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
