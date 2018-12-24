Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Point Break - Platinum Line

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Point Break is an indica-dominant hybrid that leaves users in a stoney stupor, stumbling into the kitchen to satiate the munchies. At the peak of the wave, users feel euphoric and giggly, before crashing into a deep sleep. This long-lasting high will ensure a restful night, so sleep tight, and dream of Patrick Swayze in a wetsuit!

Tropicana Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!