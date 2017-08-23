Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Triangle Kush Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Triangle Kush is a phenotype of the classic OG Kush--an indica with a heavy couchlock, spacey giggles, and a solid case of the munchies. The perfect strain for those seeking relief from physical aches and pains, or just for winding down at the end of the night.
Triangle Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!