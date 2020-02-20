Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Trophy Wife Bazooka 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
A glass chillum loaded with .3g of flower; the perfect size for a quick and easy smoke sesh. The best part? You can reload and reuse it for a fresh hit, time and time again. Our most popular indica-dominant hybrid, Trophy Wife is known to be ultra-potent, even among veteran consumers. It tastes skunky and sweet, with a smooth finish on the exhale. This is a common strain among users seeking relief from pain, anxiety, and insomnia for its heavily sedating qualities and uplifting hazy mood-boost.
Trophy Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!