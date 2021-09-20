Loading…
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Weird Science Platinum Line

HybridTHC 26%CBD

This alchemical hybrid is a perfectly balanced blend of strains GMO and Trophy Wife. While it may not turn you into an an astrophysicist or an expert of entomology, you may find yourself pondering the big questions in life after enjoying this stoney strain! With a solid body buzz to accompany a cerebral boost in creativity, Weird Science fronts the most enjoyable elements of its parent strains, and is popular among even high-tolerance consumers.

GMO Cookies effects

478 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
