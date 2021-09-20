About this product

This alchemical hybrid is a perfectly balanced blend of strains GMO and Trophy Wife. While it may not turn you into an an astrophysicist or an expert of entomology, you may find yourself pondering the big questions in life after enjoying this stoney strain! With a solid body buzz to accompany a cerebral boost in creativity, Weird Science fronts the most enjoyable elements of its parent strains, and is popular among even high-tolerance consumers.