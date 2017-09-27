Loading…
White Widow 1:1 Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
HybridTHC 20%CBD
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Gorilla Glue #5, aka New Glue, is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers the same intense euphoria and full-body relaxation its parents are renowned for. This variation has heavier effects than GG #4 (Original Glue), making it a great strain for nighttime use.

GG5

GG5, also known as "Gorilla Glue #5," "New Glue," and "Gorilla Glue 5," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by GG Strains. GG5 is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, the effects of GG5 are known to leave its consumer feeling “glued” to the couch in a deep state of relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, GG5 delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. Because of the high potency of GG5, this strain is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, GG5 grows as a branchy plant with large and frosty buds that appear vivid green.

GG5 effects

90 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.

Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.

The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.