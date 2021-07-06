About this product
Zweet Inzanity is the sativa-dominant hybrid you've been searching for! With that classic stoney feeling that hits heavily behind the eyes, you will find yourself giggly and absentminded. This is a great daytime strain that will make even the most boring tasks entertaining!
Zweet Insanity effects
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
