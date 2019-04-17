Loading…
PHENIX Cannabis

PHENIX Cannabis

Space Age Cake

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Space Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
