Mac 1 is a hybrid strain know for its ability to make you feel both euphoric and energetic. Its taste is a smooth blend of citrus and vanilla. The benefits of smoking Mac 1 are known to also help with pain, insomnia, anxiety, and to help increase your appetite!
$1000/LB
anything less than $500.00 will have a delivery fee
Phoenix Fields
Phoenix Fields is a trusted source for all your flower and pre-roll needs, from a grow you can count on to deliver!
GAAA-4YSB-HTY6