About this product
An out of this world fusion of 9lb Hammer and Hibiscus. Poon Maker is a hybrid that will help relieve your chronic pain and help you fall asleep fast! This strain burns smooth and taste like sweet berries and tea. It is also commonly used to help with migraines, muscle cramps, and depression
$1000/LB
anything less than $500.00 will have a delivery fee
$1000/LB
anything less than $500.00 will have a delivery fee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Phoenix Fields
Phoenix Fields is a trusted source for all your flower and pre-roll needs, from a grow you can count on to deliver!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YSB-HTY6