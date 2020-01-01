 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Phi Seeds
Phi Seeds Cover Photo

Phi Seeds

organic permaculture cannabis seeds online shop bitcoin

Organic Agfhan Cannabis
Organic Agfhan Cannabis
Organic Agfhan Cannabis Seeds
Organic Agfhan Cannabis Seeds
Phi #1 - Purple Lavender Hybrid - Skunk x Afghan F1
Phi #1 - Purple Lavender Hybrid - Skunk x Afghan F1
Phi Organic Seeds Vs Chemical Industrial of a famous breeder...
Phi Organic Seeds Vs Chemical Industrial of a famous breeder...

About Phi Seeds

Phi Seeds is a network of organic breeders, we cooperated with our permaculture farming methods to reproduce, revitalize, create vigorous, healthy and delicious cannabis strains. Cheap prices with fair trade due to direct sales, see our online shop... We propose : - Organic quality seeds - Original varieties, Landrace, new hybrids... - Breeders packs We use Bitcoins for payment and a very discreet mailing to guarantee your perfect anonymity ;-)