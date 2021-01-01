Phoenician Engineering
Elite Series 24K Gold Plated Grinder
About this product
This Large Sized Phoenician Grinder is plated in 24 Karat Gold!
Other features include:
No Threads, Patented Fast Lock System
Patented Diametric Teeth
Replaceable Screens
24 K Gold Plated Over 6061 Aerospace Aluminum
Exterior Lobe Gripping designed for multiple grip options and styles
Top has built in ashtray and rolling papers holder
